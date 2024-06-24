Shah takes stock of flood management readiness

Shah also impressed upon the officials to remain conscious of creating a natural drainage system as an integral part of the designs of road construction to deal with their inundation in case of floods.

He also instructed the departments concerned to hold a detailed study of the recent floods in Sikkim and Manipur and submit a report to the MHA.

The HM underscored the need to integrate weather, rainfall and flood warning related apps developed by various departments. He also reviewed long-term measures to formulate a comprehensive and far-reaching policy to mitigate the menace of floods in the country, the MHA said in a statement. Besides, Shah also assessed the action taken on the decisions made during last year’s meeting, it added.

Shah appealed to all states and Union Territories to timely implement the advisories issued by National Disaster Management Authority for flood management. He asked the India Meteorological Department and the CWC to complete the process of recalibrating all the equipment used in flood forecast at the earliest including floodgates of all major dams.

He said the non-perennial rivers are prone to more soil erosion and siltation, resulting in floods.