Solver gang: 10 MBBS students under scanner

The list of the students has been prepared on the basis of information elicited from six members of the ‘solver gang’ arrested from Jharkhand. Raids were conducted in Ranchi and Hazaribagh in search of the students, but they could not be arrested, officials said.

Investigation revealed that Sanjeev Mukhiya initially worked for an education mafia Ranjeet Don of Nalanda. Mukhiya’s son Shiv is learnt to have done his MMBS from Patna Medical College and Hospital and is now lodged in Beur central jail.

Shiv is an accused in the leak of question paper of teachers’ recruitment through Bihar Public Service Commission. Meanwhile, EOU has stumbled upon evidence on NEET-UG paper leak, officials said.