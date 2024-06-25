BJP MP invoking 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' after taking oath triggers controversy in Lok Sabha

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had hailed Palestine after taking oath as Lok Sabha member, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches that led to the Chair striking it off record.

Owaisi, who has been elected from the Hyderabad seat for his fifth term, took oath in Urdu.

He also recited a prayer before taking oath.

After his oath, he hailed his state Telangana, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, apart from raising the AIMIM's slogan for Muslims.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Owaisi asserted he said "Jai Palestine".

"Other members are also saying different things...I said 'Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'. How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of Constitution? You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine." Asked why he mentioned Palestine, he said, "They are oppressed people".