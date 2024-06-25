CBI Secures Over 1000 Pages of Documents in NEET Godhra Scam Investigation

AHMEDABAD: The day after the Gujarat government transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a team from the central agency arrived in Godhra on Monday to take charge of the investigation into the alleged malpractice in the NEET-UG exam conducted at Jai Jalaram School in Parvadi village.

Local sources report that the local police have provided the CBI with over a thousand pages of documentary evidence.

Based on these documents, the CBI has commenced the probe into the scam.

Sources claim that the CBI is expected to approach the district court in Godhra on Tuesday to request custody of the five individuals currently in judicial custody for further interrogation in connection with the case.

It may be recalled that the Home Ministry of Gujarat had swiftly transferred the NEET investigation to the CBI to probe cases in states like Gujarat and Bihar.

Within twenty-four hours of issuing the notification to delegate the investigation of the malpractice complaint filed at the Godhra Taluka Police Station, the state handed over control to the CBI. Consequently, by 11 a.m. on Monday, a CBI team had arrived at the Godhra Circuit House.

Sources indicate that the investigating officers submitted over 1,000 documents at the circuit house, with a team of more than four members delivering this evidence to the CBI.

Panchmahal district police chief Himanshu Solanki also arrived at the circuit house to brief the CBI team.

Sources report that the CBI has received five new cases: one each from Gujarat and Bihar, and three from Rajasthan.

According to these sources, the Gujarat Police investigation has yielded significant evidence, including phone location data and the activities of the accused. This evidence, now handed over to the CBI, comprises digital video recordings of alleged meetings between the accused the day before the exam, advance checks totaling Rs 2.3 crore paid by students, and various other pieces of evidence.