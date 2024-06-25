Chandigarh: 11-yr-old boy dies after toy train overturns at Elante Mall

CHANDIGARH: In a freak accident, an 11-year-old boy died after a toy train he was riding on at Elante Mall in Chandigarh overturned.
The police have identified the deceased as Shahbaz Singh. Jatinder Pal Singh, the uncle of the deceased, in his complaint to police, stated that the incident occurred at around 9 pm on Saturday when Shahbaz was seated in the third and last compartment of the toy train, and it suddenly overturned in the plaza area, trapping him underneath.
The boy received severe head injuries and was rushed by the authorities to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he died during the treatment, the complainant said.
Singh said he hailed from Siana village in SBS Nagar district of Punjab and was in Chandigarh with his wife, sister-in-law and nephew Shahbaz to spend the weekend.
According to sources, the compartment had no grills, which led to the victim falling out and being trapped underneath it.
Police have impounded the toy train and registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Industrial Area police station. They said the toy train driver, identified as Sourav, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 26, was arrested on Sunday and got bail from the court.
In a statement, Elante Mall said, “We were informed about the unfortunate incident involving one of the service providers working on our premises. Our Emergency Response Team rushed the victim to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, and the local police station was informed immediately. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities in this regard and deeply sympathise with the family.” Pixy Land Company operates the amusement area, police added.