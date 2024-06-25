Chandigarh: 11-yr-old boy dies after toy train overturns at Elante Mall

CHANDIGARH: In a freak accident, an 11-year-old boy died after a toy train he was riding on at Elante Mall in Chandigarh overturned.

The police have identified the deceased as Shahbaz Singh. Jatinder Pal Singh, the uncle of the deceased, in his complaint to police, stated that the incident occurred at around 9 pm on Saturday when Shahbaz was seated in the third and last compartment of the toy train, and it suddenly overturned in the plaza area, trapping him underneath.

The boy received severe head injuries and was rushed by the authorities to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he died during the treatment, the complainant said.

Singh said he hailed from Siana village in SBS Nagar district of Punjab and was in Chandigarh with his wife, sister-in-law and nephew Shahbaz to spend the weekend.