Honour killing: Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: In a suspected case of honour killing, a newly married couple was shot dead on Monday in broad daylight by two unknown assailants in Hansi town of Haryana’s Hisar district.

Police identified the deceased as Tejvir Singh (husband), a resident of Badala village in Narnaund, and Meena (wife), who belonged to Sultanpur village in Hansi. They tied the knot over two months ago.

The incident occurred when the couple visited Lala Hukamchand Jain Park in the morning. Police said two motorcycle-borne assailants reached the park and, fired indiscriminately at the duo and fled the spot, adding that both died on the spot.

People in the park panicked hearing the gunshots and informed the police about the incident, they said. The bodies were taken for post-mortem to a civil hospital.