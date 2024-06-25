Honour killing: Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: In a suspected case of honour killing, a newly married couple was shot dead on Monday in broad daylight by two unknown assailants in Hansi town of Haryana’s Hisar district.
Police identified the deceased as Tejvir Singh (husband), a resident of Badala village in Narnaund, and Meena (wife), who belonged to Sultanpur village in Hansi. They tied the knot over two months ago.
The incident occurred when the couple visited Lala Hukamchand Jain Park in the morning. Police said two motorcycle-borne assailants reached the park and, fired indiscriminately at the duo and fled the spot, adding that both died on the spot.
People in the park panicked hearing the gunshots and informed the police about the incident, they said. The bodies were taken for post-mortem to a civil hospital.
According to sources, the duo belonged to the Jat community and had been having an affair for two years. Two months ago, they fled from their home and got married in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Tejvir worked at a private company in Noida.
However, the bribe’s family was upset over her relationship as the groom was distantly related. Sources said she was the daughter of the brother-in-law of her husband’s maternal uncle, adding that both belonged to separate villages.
Police have booked 11 of the bride’s family members, including her father, uncle and brother. Superintendent of Police Hansi Maqsood Ahmed said empty cartages have been recovered. “We are investigating to know the real cause of the killings,” the SP added.
The police also found a key to a motorcycle on the spot and are trying to establish its ownership. In another incident, a couple who was in a relationship died by suicide by consuming poison in Dhani Mohabbatpur village in Hisar district. Police said a case has been registered, and investigations are underway.