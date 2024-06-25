'If anything happens to me, Junagadh MP Rajesh Chudasama will be responsible,' alleges Gujarat BJP leader

AHMEDABAD: Internal discord within the Gujarat BJP remains unresolved. Recently, Junagadh BJP MP Rajesh Chudasama openly declared at a victory celebration, "I will not forgive those who have caused me trouble over the past five years. Regardless of BJP’s actions, I will ensure that those who have wronged me during these five years face consequences."

In response, Rakesh Dewani, a BJP leader from Veraval taluka in Junagadh district, released a video expressing fear for him and his family's safety due to Chudasama's statement. Dewani also wrote an application to the police regarding this matter.

The BJP member from Veraval Taluka stated in his video released on Monday that before the election when Rajesh Chudasma and his father Naran Chudasma were implicated in the suicide case of prominent Junagadh doctor Atul Chag, he urged the public not to vote for someone responsible for the death of a well-known doctor.

Dewani claimed in the video, "Chudasma's recent threat at a public function was a hint at me. After his speech, I have been in constant fear. I am afraid that someone is following me continuously after the MP's statement. I fear that I or my family may be killed. Not only that, but fear has also spread throughout the entire Junagadh district after the BJP MP Chudasma declaration."

In the video, Dewani further stated, "Chudasma spread rumors about a reconciliation between him and Dr. Chag's son, but it did not happen. Criminal action should be taken against Chudasma."

Dewani also added how it is not right that after being elected as an MP, Chudasma should be serving the people of the area without bias, but he is making such an open threat.

Dewani has written an application to the District Police Chief, Range IG, DGP, Home Minister, Chief Minister, Union Home Minister, and the Prime Minister's Office to ensure the safety of his family and him.

This marks the second incident of internal conflict among BJP leaders in the past week, following former minister Jawahar Chawda's recent questioning of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.