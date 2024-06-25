India, Bangla defence staff colleges tie up on strategic & operational studies

Both the colleges impart training to officers of tri-services, preparing them for higher staff and command responsibilities. They share common ethos, training curriculum and methodology and face similar challenges. Accordingly, they have decided to sign a MoU, for further enhancing bilateral engagements.

The significant MoU was signed during the official state visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India on June 22. The visit was at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was the first incoming bilateral state visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers on June 9.

In his statement issued during the visit, PM Modi had said Bangladesh is situated at the convergence of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy, Act East Policy, Vision SAGAR and Indo-Pacific Vision.

Established in 1905, the DSSC conducts tri-services courses and prepares the officers to be eligible for critical staff appointments into the higher formations of the Army and also for foreign postings.

Dhaka-based Defence Services Command and Staff College is a prime military centre of excellence.