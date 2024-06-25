Nagaland to hold civic polls after 20 years, with 33% reservation for women on June 26

GUWAHATI: Nagaland’s urban local body (ULB) elections will be held on Wednesday after a gap of 20 years. This is the first time the polls in the state will be held with 33 per cent reservation for women.

On the eve of the polls, authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland districts from 5 pm on June 25 till 7 pm on June 27.

The orders were issued following apprehensions of a breach of peace and threats to public tranquillity, which might affect the peaceful conduct of the ULB elections.

The state has three municipal and 36 town councils. Altogether, 64 candidates were elected uncontested in different municipal and town councils, and another 253 candidates are in the fray.

The state labour commissioner declared June 26 as a paid holiday for all workers engaged in commercial and industrial establishments in the state to enable them to exercise their franchise.