Sharad's terms as speculation mounts over Ajit Pawar MLA's switching sides

MUMBAI: Amid speculation that 15 to 20 MLAs from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction might switch sides, NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday stated that his party would welcome back only those MLAs who would benefit the party while rejecting those who might harm it.

Welcoming BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Suryakanta Patil into the NCP (SP), Sharad Pawar emphasized that the party would accept MLAs who would enhance the party's strength and morale.

“We will not take back those MLAs who have previously tried to damage the party,” he said.

Sharad Pawar further elaborated that certain leaders had previously benefited from the party only to later undermine it. Such leaders, he asserted, would not be welcomed back.