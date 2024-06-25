State of affairs: ‘Only 3 of every 5 girls make it to higher secondary schools’

NEW DELHI: Only three out of every five girls in India make it to higher secondary school, with reasons ranging from gender discrimination and early marriages to inadequate school facilities.

Concerned about girls leaving school prematurely, Child Rights and You (CRY), a prominent child rights organisation operating across 20 states, launched a seven-week national campaign on Monday.

The pan-India awareness campaign, ‘Poori Padhai Desh Ki Bhalai,’ aims to raise public awareness, shift societal attitudes towards girls’ education, and boost their enrollment across all educational levels — primary, upper-primary, secondary and higher secondary.