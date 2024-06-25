Trial court has not applied its mind: Delhi HC stays Kejriwal's bail

The Delhi High Court has granted the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea to stay the trial court's bail order for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged money laundering excise scam. The decision was made by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, who stayed the trial court's bail order granted on June 20.

The High Court's bench had reserved the order on June 21 after the ED challenged the trial court's decision, which has now been put on hold until the final ruling. The court observed that the trial court had not "adequately applied its mind or considered the material presented."

The main matter, where the ED has challenged the trial court's order granting Kejriwal regular bail, has been scheduled for a hearing in July.

(Inputs from ANI)