A rare Rahul-Modi handshake in the House

When Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi extended his hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the offer and shook hands in a rare gesture facilitated by the former in the Parliament on Wednesday.

This happened when the two leaders were greeting the newly elected Speaker Om Birla in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, in his address, reminded the house that this time the opposition represents a significantly wider section of the Indian people than last time, Gandhi stressed that it was very important that the voice of the opposition is heard in the House.

"It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for the second time," PM Modi said, congratulating Birla, NDTV reported.

"I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance for the next five years. Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy."

"I would like to congratulate you on behalf of the entire opposition and the INDIA alliance," said Rahul Gandhi.

"You are the final arbiter of people's voice. The government may have political power, but Opposition also represents the voice of the people. Opposition would like to assist you in your work, I am confident you will allow us to speak in House."