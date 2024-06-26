Britannia committed to state, says Bengal government amidst uncertainty

KOLKATA: Despite uncertainties surrounding the fate of Britannia Industries, special advisor of finance to the Chief Minister of West Bengal Amit Mitra on Tuesday said the company assured him that it remained committed to the state and would build its business from strength to strength here.

Mitra mentioned Varun Berry, managing director of Britannia industries who is currently overseas, had called him up and said he would visit him to discuss how to strengthen the company's presence in the state. He also stated that Berry had emphasised that West Bengal is one of the company's largest markets.

"We want to build Britannia's business from strength to strength in West Bengal. The company is manufacturing products worth Rs 1,000 - 1,200 crore in the state, which will be maintained," Mitra, a former finance minister of West Bengal, said quoting Berry.

The statement of Mitra came days after the FMCG major announced that all permanent workers at its Taratala factory in Kolkata accepted a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), triggering speculation about a possible shutdown of the unit, one of the oldest in the country.

However, there was no word about manufacturing of the Taratala plant and its future.

The company MD also assured Mitra that Britannia's registered office will continue to be in Kolkata, dispelling fears that it is planning to leave the state. The company spokesperson also remained tight-lipped on Tuesday about the statement.

According to the left-backed trade union CITU, there has been no production at the Taratala unit for 20 days.

"All 122 permanent employees have accepted VRS, and negotiations are ongoing for 250 contractual workers,” added an employee of Britannia.