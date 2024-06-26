‘Climate change hit small farmers in 5 yrs’

NEW DELHI: A report released by the Forum of Enterprises for Equitable Development (FEED) in collaboration with the Development Intelligence Unit (DIU) says that climate change-induced extreme weather events in the last five years have impacted over 60% of marginal farmers in the form of crop and yield losses.

The report quoting the farmers claims that drought followed by flood-like situations caused significant loss of crops.

It underlined that the increasing concentration of greenhouse gases led to global warming, which is changing the regional climate pattern. The report ‘Impact of climate change on marginal farmers’ has found most marginal farmers out of the ambit of any crop insurance and credit facilities.

Marginal farmers, those with less than one hectare of land, constitute the largest segment (68.5%) of India’s agricultural sector but own only about 24% of the crop area.

Around 41% of farmers have experienced droughts, while 33% have faced excessive rains and non-seasonal floods, leading to significant crop losses, said the report.

Farmers are also affected by cyclones, prolonged summer and rise in temperatures above normal.