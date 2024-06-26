CWMA to assess situation in Karnataka

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority asked both states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to conserve water in all the reservoirs for drinking water purpose and environmental flows for sustenance of flora and fauna. Meanwhile, a team to visit the Karnataka to check and review the hydrological situation in the Cauvery basin.

At the 31st meeting of CWMA and Ministry of Jalshakti officials heard the submissions from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments against the order of the 97th CWRC meeting held on June 14.

Karnataka has made a submission that there is 70% deficit in its four major reservoirs so far. So it would be difficult to comply with any order. The cumulative inflow into four reservoirs of Karnataka from June 1 to June 24 is 7.307 TMC against the past 30 years average inflow in the same period is 24.448 TMC. Karnataka has to ensure cumulative realisation at interstate point Biligundlu for the month of June of 9.19 TMC i.e. about 3550 cusecs, in a normal year, as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), as modified by the Supreme Court.

So far, according to officials, Biligundlu has received less than 2 TMC as against 5.367 as on June 24.

However, Tamil Nadu has demanded that Karnataka has to be directed to ensure 5.367 TMC deficit flows at Biligundlu as on June 24 & also to ensure the flows for the remaining period of June 2024 and 31.24 TMC for July 2024 as per the schedule prescribed by the CWDT as modified by the SC.

The Authority has apparently decided to appoint a team to check and review the hydrological situation in the next meeting schedule on July 26, next month. After reviewing the reservoir situation in Karnataka, order will be passed.

“It is too early to take any call” Saumitra Kumar Haldar, Chairman, CWMA told this newspaper. “In the window of 150 days of monsoon in the Cauvery basin, there are only 12 days of rainfall. It will take time to reach the saturation level of different rivers and reservoirs because of last year’s distress situations,” he added.