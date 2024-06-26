Despite efforts, Punjab battles drug menace

CHANDIGARH: Punjab remains under the grip of drug menace as in the first six months of 2024, the state police have registered 4,373 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 6,002 people have been arrested.

In the last three years, 29,010 cases under the NDPA Act were registered, and 39,832 people were arrested, besides 2,710 kg of heroin seized.

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered the transfer of at least 10,000 police personnel in an unprecedented move to crack down on the drug menace. Mann said the transfers were carried out because there were reports of a nexus between police officials and drug peddlers. He alleged that complaints against erring officers had been ignored for many years.