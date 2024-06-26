Maharashtra Assembly’s Monsoon Session to be held from June 27

MUMBAI: After winning 31 Lok Sabha seats against 48 in Maharashtra, the confidence of Maha Vikas Aghadi has been boosted and with this, it has decided to corner the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti in the state assembly’s winter session that is scheduled from June 27.

Slamming Mahayuti, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said that the winter session of this Khoke–corrupt government is in its last session. He added that MVA is going to come into power for the next session of the state assembly.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said that they will raise a series of issues in the state assembly. Among those were the mega projects being shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat, no financial aid being extended to farmers, the pending Maratha and Dhangar reservations subject and more.

“Mahayuti has failed on all fronts. We will expose them in the state assembly’s monsoon session. NEET UG exams paper leak and other exams like Talati paper leak are major issues. This government not only failed to keep the projects in the state but also failed to recruit government vacancies in a free and fair way. Unemployment is a major issue. For the police constable recruitment, 17 lakh unemployed youths applied for 17000 posts. It shows the reality of the job market in Maharashtra,” said the Congress leader.

Opposition parties boycotted the tea party saying that the ruling party would not work for the people therefore they did not find any reason to attend the tea party.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council alleged that the current incumbent government is the most corrupt one in the history of Maharashtra.

“BJP-led Mahayuti government is pitting one caste against another caste. They are trying to add fuel to the fire in Maratha versus OBC in the state. It shows how desperate this government is to remain in power. They failed in their communal agenda in the Lok Sabha election so they tried caste politics. But the people of Maharashtra will teach them a lesson in state assembly elections as well,” said the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.