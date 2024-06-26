MHA’s ‘cyber commandos’ to crack online frauds

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is planning to create a special unit of ‘cyber commandos’ to tackle the growing challenges posed by online crimes, according to sources on Monday. Sources also confirmed that an announcement regarding the establishment of the ‘cyber commandos’ unit may be included in this year’s budget, as it is part of the MHA’s 100-day agenda.

The unit will comprise members from state and union territory police forces as well as Central Armed Police Forces. Cyber experts from the private sector will be engaged to support the police personnel, they added.

They mentioned that all personnel from state and central police forces will undergo specialised training to ensure readiness in handling cyber security issues.

The aim is to deploy these commandos in cyber police stations, where they will collaborate with local administrations to track and prevent cyber threats and related crimes.