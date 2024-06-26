MP ministers, not government, to pay income tax as Mohan Yadav changes 52-year-old rule

BHOPAL: The Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to end the 52-year-old system of the government paying the income tax on the salaries and perquisites of the ministers. Chaired by the CM, the state cabinet unanimously approved changing the 1972 rule under which the state government paid the income tax of salaries and perquisites of the ministers.
“The state cabinet has decided that our ministers and not the government will pay the income tax. They (ministers) have decided that they will not take any financial help from the government in paying the tax. Under the 1972 rule, the tax expenses of the ministers and even the parliamentary secretaries were to be covered by the state government.
In today’s cabinet meeting, the CM suggested an end to the system, which was unanimously accepted by the cabinet members,” state urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said.
Later, the CM also posted on social media platform X, informing about the key cabinet decision. “The income tax rule of 1972 is being changed. Earlier, the state government used to pay the income tax of state ministers, but now after 52 years, the government has decided to change this rule.”
In the last five years, the state government has reportedly paid over `3 crore towards income tax on the salaries and perquisites of ministers. In 2023-24, the state reportedly paid over ~79 lakh towards income tax of 35 public representatives, including the Vidhan Sabha Speaker.
At Tuesday’s state cabinet meeting, a proposal to allow the PWD to coordinate railway projects in Madhya Pradesh was also given a nod. “The state government provides scholarships to students of the Sainik Schools in MP, but often, students from Madhya Pradesh get admission to Sainik Schools outside the state and do not benefit from this facility. Today, the cabinet decided that the state will also provide scholarships to students who are studying in Sainik Schools outside the state,” Vijayvargiya said.
