MP ministers, not government, to pay income tax as Mohan Yadav changes 52-year-old rule

BHOPAL: The Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to end the 52-year-old system of the government paying the income tax on the salaries and perquisites of the ministers. Chaired by the CM, the state cabinet unanimously approved changing the 1972 rule under which the state government paid the income tax of salaries and perquisites of the ministers.

“The state cabinet has decided that our ministers and not the government will pay the income tax. They (ministers) have decided that they will not take any financial help from the government in paying the tax. Under the 1972 rule, the tax expenses of the ministers and even the parliamentary secretaries were to be covered by the state government.

In today’s cabinet meeting, the CM suggested an end to the system, which was unanimously accepted by the cabinet members,” state urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Later, the CM also posted on social media platform X, informing about the key cabinet decision. “The income tax rule of 1972 is being changed. Earlier, the state government used to pay the income tax of state ministers, but now after 52 years, the government has decided to change this rule.”