Opposition urges Speaker Om Birla to be impartial, allow voice of people in the House

Opposition leaders on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla for being elected Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term but urged him to stay impartial.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while congratulating Om Birla on behalf of the entire INDIA alliance noted that the House represents the voice of people and hoped that the Opposition would be allowed to raise the voice of people in the House.

"I'd like to congratulate you for your successful election...I congratulate you on behalf of the entire INDIA alliance. This House represents the voice of people of India...Of course the government has political power, but the opposition also represents the voice of India's people," Rahul said.

Pointing out that this time the opposition represents a significantly wider section of the Indian people than last time, Gandhi stressed that it was very important that the voice of the opposition is heard in the House.

"The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of opposition is a non-democratic idea. This election has shown that the people of India expect the opposition to defend the Constitution of this country and we are confident that by allowing Opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India," the Congress MP told the newly-elected Speaker.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said he hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be taken as they hurt the dignity of the House.

Yadav said he also hoped that Birla would be impartial towards the opposition and give its leaders equal opportunity.

"We believe you will move forward without discrimination and as the Speaker, you will give equal opportunity and respect to every party. Impartiality is a great responsibility of this great post. You sitting here are the chief justice of the court of democracy," Yadav said.