Punjab on high alert: Two armed men spotted in Pathankot, combing operations underway

CHANDIGARH: After the two suspected terrorists from Pakistan allegedly entered into Indian Territory in Punjab along the Indo-Pak International in Pathankot district and had dinner at a farmhouse, the border districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot in the state have been put on a high alert and the combing operation is being carried out by the Punjab Police. The Mamun army cantonment and the Pathankot Air Force station have been secured.

Sources said that a villager Bhathian hamlet which is near the International Border rang up the police control room around midnight and claimed that two masked men both heavily armed had forcefully entered his farm house and then told him to prepare dinner for them and after having dinner they left and went towards Pathankot. So far the police have not been able to locate the suspected terrorists.

The checking has been intensified at railway stations and bus stands of Gurdaspur, Dhariwal, Dinanagar and Pathankot. All the vehicles on the Gurdaspur-Pathankot-Jammu National Highway are being checked.

The Batala district police have also been put on alert. After receiving the information, Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot Suhail Qasim Mir and Senior Superintendent of Police of Gurdaspur Harish Dayama held meetings with their respective senior officers.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and army have been alerted about the suspected movement. The Mamun army cantonment and the Pathankot Air Force station have been secured, said sources.

Confirming this development Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Rakesh Kaushal said that the police received a phone call from a person stating that two suspected armed men entered his farm house, had dinner and left.