Punjab on high alert: Two armed men spotted in Pathankot, combing operations underway

CHANDIGARH: After the two suspected terrorists from Pakistan allegedly entered into Indian Territory in Punjab along the Indo-Pak International in Pathankot district and had dinner at a farmhouse, the border districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot in the state have been put on a high alert and the combing operation is being carried out by the Punjab Police. The Mamun army cantonment and the Pathankot Air Force station have been secured.
Sources said that a villager Bhathian hamlet which is near the International Border rang up the police control room around midnight and claimed that two masked men both heavily armed had forcefully entered his farm house and then told him to prepare dinner for them and after having dinner they left and went towards Pathankot. So far the police have not been able to locate the suspected terrorists.
The checking has been intensified at railway stations and bus stands of Gurdaspur, Dhariwal, Dinanagar and Pathankot. All the vehicles on the Gurdaspur-Pathankot-Jammu National Highway are being checked.
The Batala district police have also been put on alert. After receiving the information, Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot Suhail Qasim Mir and Senior Superintendent of Police of Gurdaspur Harish Dayama held meetings with their respective senior officers.
The Border Security Force (BSF) and army have been alerted about the suspected movement. The Mamun army cantonment and the Pathankot Air Force station have been secured, said sources.
Confirming this development Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Rakesh Kaushal said that the police received a phone call from a person stating that two suspected armed men entered his farm house, had dinner and left.
"The police started the combing operation since late last night after the phone call was received. Also the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force (BSF) and army was alerted. More than 1000 police personnel are carrying out the rekey and search operations. Till now, we have not been able to verify the claim by that person from any other source," he said.
This deployment comes just before the start of Amarnath Yatra. Some ten days ago the state police had issued instructions in Pathankot district especially the area bordering J&K. The police have been on high alert in the area since June 15.
Way back in 2015, in two separate incidents, terrorists entered from this area and killed 17 people before they were neutralized. In the first incident, three terrorists had entered into the Dinanagar police station of Gurdaspur district. Seven person including an SP rank officer were killed before the terrorists were neutralized. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) had claimed they had infiltrated into the country from Bamial village in Pathankot district.
Then six months later, four Pakistan-backed militants laid siege to the Pathankot Air Force station for days. In that incident, ten people were killed before the National Security Guard (NSG) killed all the four militants. These terrorists had also entered from Bamial area.