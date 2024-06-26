Srinagar Diary | 3 Bollywood veterans vacation in Kashmir

Veteran Bollywood divas Asha Parekh, Helen, and Waheeda Rehman are currently enjoying their vacation in Srinagar, Kashmir. The celebrated actresses are relishing their time in a houseboat and have taken a shikara ride on the renowned Dal Lake. Asha Parekh shared their moments on Instagram, posting, “Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar,” accompanied by hashtags like #FriendsForever, #FriendsLikeFamily, and #BeautifulKashmir. The trio, famous for their roles in movies shot in Kashmir before 1989, are reconnecting in the valley amidst a countrywide heatwave.

J&K police to go after militants’ local links

In response to attempts by militants to shift their activities to the Jammu region, J&K police are considering using the Enemy Agents Act (EAA) to charge locals found supporting foreign militants in any capacity. Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain emphasised that strict action would be taken against those locals. “Our investigative agencies will charge locals supporting foreign terrorists under the Enemy Agents Act (EAA). The EAA is a specific law designed to counteract Pakistan raiders attempting to destabilise the government. This act imposes stricter penalties than the UAPA,” he said.

New administrative units created for railways

Following successful trial runs on the Sangaldan to Reasi rail track, the J&K government’s Home Department has established several new administrative units for the Government Railway Police (GRP) to enhance safety and efficiency along the state’s railway routes. Sanction has been granted for the office of Additional SP GRP at Sangaldan in Ramban district, the SDPO GRP office at Banihal in Ramban, and four police stations and posts in the region, including GRP Sawlakote, GRP Sangaldan, GRP Banihal, and GRP Reasi, as well as GRP Sumber, GRP Dugga, GRP Kheri, and GRP Bakkal. A Zonal Signal Centre will be established in Katra, Reasi district.

