That sinking feeling: Joshimath fears mount as clouds hover over Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town, where buildings developed cracks due to land subsidence early last year, is facing threats as monsoon is set to arrive. The fissures that emerged on the ground remain untreated, raising concerns for the safety of the area.

“The impending arrival of the second monsoon following the land disaster underscores the urgent need for concrete measures to ensure the stability of the mountain,” said Atul Sati, convener of the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti.

“One of our major demands was that stabilisation work be done in Joshimath first. Areas where the ground has sunk by one foot to five feet can be saved by building a security wall around them,” he said. “While 292 people have got compensation, the number of those affected has grown to more than 1,200. Government should come out with a detailed report in the form of a white paper on displacement and rehabilitation,” Sati added.