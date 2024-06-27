After Ram, ‘Emergency’ in MP school curriculum

BHOPAL: Struggles of Emergency era will be included in the school curriculum of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, state’s chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of MISA detainees at his official residence in Bhopal to mark the 49th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, Yadav made the announcement. The announcement happened just a few days after the CM had announced including teachings of Hindu gods Ram and Krishna in the school and college curriculum of the state.

While lauding the CM’s announcement to include a chapter on the struggles of the Emergency era in the school curriculum, ruling BJP leader Tapan Bhowmick (who heads the association of the MISA detainees in the state) said a committee will be formed to decide the contents for inclusion in the school curriculum. “There is a strong possibility of the contents of the Emergency era being made part of Class VII and Class IX curriculum.”

Making a slew of other announcements for the MISA detainees in the state, the CM said the soldiers of democracy will be provided 50% concession up to three days stay at the Circuit Houses across the state and exemption on toll plazas.