BJP to launch counter campaign against Opposition's narrative over Constitution

LUCKNOW: After a humiliating defeat in Uttar Pradesh in recently-concluded Lok Sabha election, while on one hand, the ruling BJP is trying to reach to the root of its dismal performance, on the other, it is about to launch a sharp counter campaign to neutralise the opposition’s poll narrative woven around the ‘threat to Constitution’.

With a litmus test of the popularity staring at the party in the state where 10 assembly seats, vacated after the Lok Sabha polls, are set to go to the by-election in the days to come, the BJP is planning course correction to consolidate its position ahead of the upcoming electoral challenge.

While UP CM Yogi Adityanath is personally interacting with party workers exhorting them to be ready for the 2027 assembly battle by reaching out to the people, mitigating their grievances and dispelling the myth woven around the fake narrative of “changing the Constitution” by the Opposition during general election, a host of other senior state leaders of the ruling party have also stressed on the need of carrying out a ground-level concerted campaign to “expose the ongoing opposition propaganda” from villages to blocks to cities.

As per the highly-placed sources in BJP, the exhaustive campaign is likely to be carried out in sync with the Sangh Parivaar by involving and other associated outfits.

The party leadership has got into alert mode after receiving the feedback from the ground that the wounds inflicted by the opposition election narrative may go a long way hitting the prospects of the ruling combine in the upcoming by-polls.