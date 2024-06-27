CBI needs to confront Kejriwal with witnesses and documents: Prosecution Lawyer

NEW DELHI: The CBI has alleged in Rouse Avenue Court that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s stay in Goa was funded through hawala money, and the agency claims to have evidence supporting this.
The CBI, which arrested Kejriwal yesterday morning, stated it needed his custody to confront him with both witnesses and documents.
CBI lawyer DP Singh, representing the agency, reportedly said, “We need to confront him with documents that we have. We are not asking him to admit to something. What is non-cooperation? When you deny simple knowledge?”
Regarding the timing of Kejriwal's arrest in the alleged Delhi liquor policy case, CBI sources said, “The agency received necessary sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Kejriwal only on 23.4.2024. The agency could not have arrested him before that. As the Supreme Court granted him interim bail for the election campaign from May 10 till June 1, CBI waited for the election process to conclude before executing his arrest.”
The CBI lawyer further told the court, “When we asked - did you go to Goa and who paid for your stay? He says he doesn’t remember. His stay was paid for through hawala money. We have the entire chain. Who did what, how it happened. We have everything. He goes there 11 times and says he has no recollection. This did not happen 10 years back.”
In its allegation, the CBI also contended that Delhi’s excise policy was tweaked to favor the ‘South Group’. The CBI lawyer stated, “We have evidence to show that the South Group dictated what the policy should be like.”
He suggested that the new policy was formulated despite the excise commissioner’s report advising against privatizing the liquor business in Delhi. “Then they (the government) asked for public comments (on the policy) and those comments were fabricated. We have evidence to show this,” he added.
Alleging that officers who refused to sign the policy were replaced, the CBI lawyer said, “Nothing on the file is missing. When the new officer came, he did the needful.”
The CBI counsel mentioned that comments from two former Chief Justices of India and Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi were also sought. The officer included these comments elicited by the government, he said.
The counsel further stated that the South Group came to Delhi during COVID by private plane when no planes were operating. “The report prepared at the instance of South Group was taken to the government, and that report became the policy itself,” he said.
On March 19, K Kavitha contacted Magunta Reddy and asked for a meeting. According to the CBI, Kejriwal asked Reddy to meet Kavitha. “He goes and meets her. K Kavitha demanded Rs 15 crore. All this is done with the knowledge and connivance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” the CBI told the court.
The CBI said it needed Kejriwal’s custodial interrogation as he was not even recognizing that Vijay Nair was working under him. “He says Nair was working under Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bhardwaj,” the CBI told the court.
Earlier this month, the ED, in its charge sheet, said that Kavitha allegedly conspired with members of the ‘South Group’ and AAP leaders to pay kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore and receive undue benefits. The ED also alleged that part of the Rs 100 crore was used by the AAP in the Goa elections.
Meanwhile, during Kejriwal’s CBI custody, the court has allowed him to have a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, eat home-cooked meals, and take prescribed medicines.
Additionally, the AAP national convener had reportedly requested a belt since he found it “embarrassing” to hold his pants while going to Tihar Jail. This request was not granted.
However, the court allowed Kejriwal to meet his wife and lawyers for one hour daily while he is in the CBI’s custody.