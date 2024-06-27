CBI needs to confront Kejriwal with witnesses and documents: Prosecution Lawyer

NEW DELHI: The CBI has alleged in Rouse Avenue Court that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s stay in Goa was funded through hawala money, and the agency claims to have evidence supporting this.

The CBI, which arrested Kejriwal yesterday morning, stated it needed his custody to confront him with both witnesses and documents.

CBI lawyer DP Singh, representing the agency, reportedly said, “We need to confront him with documents that we have. We are not asking him to admit to something. What is non-cooperation? When you deny simple knowledge?”

Regarding the timing of Kejriwal's arrest in the alleged Delhi liquor policy case, CBI sources said, “The agency received necessary sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Kejriwal only on 23.4.2024. The agency could not have arrested him before that. As the Supreme Court granted him interim bail for the election campaign from May 10 till June 1, CBI waited for the election process to conclude before executing his arrest.”