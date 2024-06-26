CBI arrests Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise scam case, seeks 5-day custody

NEW DELHI: Compounding troubles for jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a trial court in Delhi allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to arrest him in an excise scam case. Kejriwal was arrested by the agency when he was produced before the court on Wednesday.
The CBI arrested Kejriwal after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.
The fresh development came hours before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to stay the bail granted to him by a lower court.
Considering the new development, Kejriwal on Wednesday, following his arrest, requested the SC to allow him to withdraw the appeal against Delhi HC's interim stay on his bail order and file a fresh plea. The top court has granted the CM liberty to file the substantial appeal.
Sources said the CBI had questioned Kejriwal on Monday in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement on the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy. On Tuesday, the central agency moved an application before a special court seeking a production warrant for Kejriwal, which was granted.
The Delhi BJP on Wednesday reacted to Kejriwal's arrest and said he was bound to be arrested as the agency had presented incriminating documents against him in court.
The excise policy was formulated under his supervision and a "big scam" was committed, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told PTI Videos.
Aam Aadmi Party has not responded to the arrest. However the party had earlier accused the CBI of “conspiring to register a fake case” against their leader.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Centre is conspiring to foist false cases against Kejriwal in a bid to keep him in jail.
