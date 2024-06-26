CBI arrests Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise scam case, seeks 5-day custody

NEW DELHI: Compounding troubles for jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a trial court in Delhi allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to arrest him in an excise scam case. Kejriwal was arrested by the agency when he was produced before the court on Wednesday.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.

The fresh development came hours before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to stay the bail granted to him by a lower court.

Considering the new development, Kejriwal on Wednesday, following his arrest, requested the SC to allow him to withdraw the appeal against Delhi HC's interim stay on his bail order and file a fresh plea. The top court has granted the CM liberty to file the substantial appeal.