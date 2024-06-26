SC allows Kejriwal to withdraw plea and file fresh one in Delhi excise case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw his plea challenging the High Court's June 21 order granting an interim stay on the trial court’s bail order in the Delhi excise case.



A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice S V N Bhatti, allowed Kejriwal to withdraw his petition and file a fresh one.



The apex court in its order noted that Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior lawyer for Kejriwal, prayed to withdraw the SLP, (Special Leave Petition) and requested that he would file a fresh petition repeating the same prayer as also having the prayer to challenge the June 25 order.

"The same is allowed and the petition is permitted to be withdrawn in the aforesaid terms. Thus, SLP dismissed as withdrawn," the apex court said in its order.



While noting in record, the SC said that the SLP was filed (by Kejriwal) against the Delhi High Court order of June 21, whereby the HC reserved the order. On June 25, the final order was passed by which the HC allowed the appeal of the ED, which challenged the trial court's order of granting him bail.

The apex court, while recording everyone's submissions, also noted that the Additional Solicitor (ASG) S V Raju, senior lawyer for the ED, said that he has no objection to Kejriwal's plea of withdrawing the SLP.



The Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal had on Sunday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court challenging Delhi HC's order to stay the bail granted to him by a trial court after directing him to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.



The same trial court had rejected Kejriwal's bail plea earlier on the ground that his involvement in the crime could not be ruled out.