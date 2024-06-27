NTA coordinator detained in Ranchi

RANCHI: A team of CBI officials on Wednesday questioned Hazaribagh NTA city coordinator and school principal Dr Ehsan Ul Haque, along with the centre superintendent, deputy superintendents and invigilators, in the NEET paper leak case.
Denying his involvement, Haque had alleged gross negligence on the part of the transport company which brought the question papers from Ranchi to Hazaribagh by flouting rules.
After the investigation was handed over to the CBI, an eight-member team of the investigation agency reached the school campus in the morning.
Since the principal was absent, they went to his home and brought him to school and questioned him for over seven hours.
In the evening, they took him along with them to CCL Guest House in Charhi, around 15 km from there, for questioning. Meanwhile, the CBI also visited the State Bank of India twice, and interrogated the officials for more than an hour.
They also inspected the place where the question paper was kept.
The team then went back to the school and returned at around 2:00 pm. According to sources, the CBI officials were trying to quiz the courier company employees who delivered the question papers and the bank officials who received them. The Blue Dart courier, however, located at Nutan Nagar area of Hazaribagh, was found to be closed since morning.
On June 22, a five-member team from Bihar had come to Hazaribagh to probe the matter. It recorded the statements of the principal and others. The initial probe revealed that the Bihar EOU team had found that the question papers were leaked from Hazaribagh.