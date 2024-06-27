NTA coordinator detained in Ranchi

RANCHI: A team of CBI officials on Wednesday questioned Hazaribagh NTA city coordinator and school principal Dr Ehsan Ul Haque, along with the centre superintendent, deputy superintendents and invigilators, in the NEET paper leak case.

Denying his involvement, Haque had alleged gross negligence on the part of the transport company which brought the question papers from Ranchi to Hazaribagh by flouting rules.

After the investigation was handed over to the CBI, an eight-member team of the investigation agency reached the school campus in the morning.

Since the principal was absent, they went to his home and brought him to school and questioned him for over seven hours.