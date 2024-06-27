Research reveals shrinking Arctic ice behind high summer rainfall in India

BENGALURU: The mystery behind the increase in Indian summer monsoon rainfall and its link with the melting of Arctic ice during spring (March to May) has been demystified in a ground-breaking research by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Goa, in collaboration with the Korea Polar Research Institute.

“There is a significant link between the melting of Arctic sea ice in spring and increased Indian Summer Monsoon Rainfall (ISMR),” said NCPOR Scientist and corresponding author Avinash Kumar.

The paper ‘Contrasting Response of Regional Spring Arctic Sea Ice Variations on Indian Summer Monsoon Rainfall’ is published in the June edition of the internationally reputed peer-reviewed journal ‘Remote Sensing of Environment.’

The study has investigated the intricate relationship between spring Arctic Sea Ice Concentration (SIC) and the ISMR using satellite observations and climate model simulations (CMIP5 and CMIP6). It sheds light on the complex teleconnections between polar regions and the Indian subcontinent’s climate, with potential implications for agriculture, water resources, and disaster management.