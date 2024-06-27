Sengol row: Samajwadi Party MP calls it 'raja ka danda', wants Constitution to replace it

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP R K Chaudhary on wednesday in a letter to Speaker Om Birla, said 'Sengol' means 'Rajdanda' and it must be replaced by a copy of the constitution."

Calling the 'Sengol' a 'Rajdanda', Chaudhary said, "The sceptre was used by the monarchs to resolve any issues of the citizens but now we have democracy and follow the Constitution."

"The adoption of the Constitution marked the beginning of democracy in the country, and the Constitution is its symbol. The BJP government in its last term installed 'sengol' next to the Speaker's chair. Sengol is a Tamil word that means sceptre. Rajdand also means the king's stick. We have become independent after the age of kings. Now, every man and woman who is an eligible voter chooses the government to run this country. So will the country run by Constitution or by a king's stick?" he told news agency ANI.