Uttarakhand: Marks for wrong answers put University under scanner

DEHRADUN: Huge discrepancies have come to light in the assessment of answer sheets at Sridev Suman University in Badshahi Thol, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

Taking strict cognizance of this issue, Commissioner Bhatt has directed the Controller of Examination and the Registrar of Sridev Suman University to appear in person at the next hearing. This directive is issued under the provisions of Section 18 of the Right to Information Act.

Following an RTI revelation, the truth was brought to light before the State Information Commissioner. “Answer sheets are being evaluated in a largely casual manner. Marks are being given for wrong answers in some cases, and there have been instances where answers are not thoroughly scrutinized,” the commissioner stated.

State Information Commissioner Yogesh Bhatt observed, “In one instance, a question about the founder of the Muslim League was incorrectly answered as Muhammad Ali Jinnah. However, the examiner negligently awarded marks for this answer without proper verification.”

Commissioner Bhatt said, “The evaluation of answer sheets is an extremely sensitive matter. Negligence in evaluating properly and awarding incorrect marks can jeopardize students’ futures.” A penalty of ten thousand rupees has been imposed on Public Information Officer and Deputy Public Information Officer of the university.