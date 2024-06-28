Amarnath yatra to begin amid tight security

SRINAGAR: As the 52-day long Amarnath yatra begins on Saturday, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), which looks after the affairs of yatra management, has advised yatris to respect the environment and not pollute the area and avoid drinking alcohol, caffeinated drinks and smoking.

The SASB has issued Do’s and Don’ts for the pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath yatra, which involves trekking at altitudes as high as 14,800 feet. The Amarnath yatra will start on June 29 and culminated on Raksha Bandhan on August 19.

Situated in a narrow gorge at the farther end of Lidder Valley in south Kashmir, Amarnath cave shrine stands at 3,888 metre, 46 kms from Pahalgam and 14 kms from Baltal routes.

The SASB has advised the devotees to carry sufficient woolen clothing as the temperature may sometimes abruptly fall below 5 degree celsius and all yatris should wear the RFID cards all times during the yatra. “Do strictly follow the instructions issued by the Yatra Administration. The gates at Domel and Chandanwari open at 05.00 am and close at 11.00 am. Reach gates on time,” the pilgrims have been advised