Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren released from jail after HC grants bail in money laundering case

RANCHI: Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the land scam case on Friday. As soon as he came out of jail, he greeted his party workers.

His wife Kalpana Soren, media advisor Abhishek Prasad 'Pintu,' and Minister Hafizul Hasan were also present as Soren walked out of jail.

After depositing two personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each in the Ranchi PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) special court, the court issued a release order for Soren. The release order was sent to Birsa Munda Central Jail, following which Hemant Soren was released. Hemant Soren’s younger brothers, Basant Soren and Kumar Saurav acted as his bailors.