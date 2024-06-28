Gujarat: BJP leader celebrates birthday in police station, video goes viral; Congress slams government

AHMEDABAD: Political tensions are escalating after a video of a BJP leader's birthday celebration at a police station went viral on social media.

The footage shows DCP Kanan Desai celebrating the BJP leader's birthday in the presence of police personnel in the chamber of a police station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Congress leaders have extensively shared this video on their social media accounts, questioning the ruling BJP with comments like, "Is the police station becoming an office of the BJP?"

Following the video's widespread circulation, the police claimed, "It was a blood donation day event for Hindu-Muslim unity, not a birthday celebration.”

In the video, DCP Kanan Desai of Zone-4 in Ahmedabad, along with her associates, BJP leader Himanshu Chauhan, and folk artist and BJP leader Yogesh Gadvi, are seen inside a police chamber.

In the footage, DCP Kanan Desai and her police team sing Happy Birthday while BJP leader Himanshu Chauhan is seen cutting the cake.

However, various Congress leaders shared this video on their social media accounts, accusing the BJP government of misconduct.

Amit Chavda, the leader of the Congress party in the Assembly, posted the video with a caption stating, "Officers acting like employees of Kamalam (BJP's office in Gujarat) have transformed the police station into a “Kamalam”. This behavior focused on PR-publicity instead of protecting the public, is a disgrace to the people of Gujarat. Are police stations funded by tax money meant to maintain law and order or to serve as “Kamalam”'s party halls? The government must answer."

Former Congress president Jagdish Thakor shared a video, stating, "The BJP government is making special arrangements for birthday celebrations in police stations for BJP workers and leaders in Gujarat. A birthday celebration for a BJP leader was organized in the presence of the DCP at the Daryapur police station in Ahmedabad."