Lucknow Diary | Bhagwat attempts to reach out in UP

The performance of BJP in UP in recently concluded Lok Sabha polls has not unsettled the ruling party as much apparently as the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). After a five day ‘Pravas’ in Gorakhpur, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, perhaps in a fresh Muslim outreach attempt, is slated to visit the state second time in a fortnight when he is expected to release a book, a biographical account of Paramveer Chakra winner and hero of 1965 Indo-Pak war Veer Abdul Hameed, in Ghazipur on July 1. The book has been written on Bhagwat’s suggestion, says Abdul Hameed’s son Zainul Hassan who claims to have met Bhagwat twice.
Congress’s Imran Masood comes out in CM support
After acquiring confidence by winning six Lok Sabha seats in UP in 2024 general election fought in alliance with the Samajwadis, one of the Congress MPs from Saharanpur — Imran Masood — has given a new flavour to the opposition politics by dropping a few words of appreciation for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, recently. Masood, who had shot to infamy by giving a controversial remark over the then BJP PM candidate Narendra Modi in 2014, with a harmonizing approach admired efforts of Yogi Adityanath for bringing improvement in the power situation in UP.
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in a soup
Already under fire from various BJP quarters for failing to mobilise his community in favour of NDA in Lok Sabha polls, in eastern UP, OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is finding itself in another soup as one its MLAs Bedi Ram from Jakhania in Ghazipur, has been caught on camera boasting about his role in facilitating jobs in lieu of money though paper leak. In the video viral on social media, the MLA is seen accepting that he has helped at least forty people get recruitment at a time. Bedi Ram has a controversial past and was arrested by UP STF in connection with Railway Recruitment paper leak case in 2014.
Namita Bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com