Lucknow Diary | Bhagwat attempts to reach out in UP

The performance of BJP in UP in recently concluded Lok Sabha polls has not unsettled the ruling party as much apparently as the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). After a five day ‘Pravas’ in Gorakhpur, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, perhaps in a fresh Muslim outreach attempt, is slated to visit the state second time in a fortnight when he is expected to release a book, a biographical account of Paramveer Chakra winner and hero of 1965 Indo-Pak war Veer Abdul Hameed, in Ghazipur on July 1. The book has been written on Bhagwat’s suggestion, says Abdul Hameed’s son Zainul Hassan who claims to have met Bhagwat twice.

Congress’s Imran Masood comes out in CM support

After acquiring confidence by winning six Lok Sabha seats in UP in 2024 general election fought in alliance with the Samajwadis, one of the Congress MPs from Saharanpur — Imran Masood — has given a new flavour to the opposition politics by dropping a few words of appreciation for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, recently. Masood, who had shot to infamy by giving a controversial remark over the then BJP PM candidate Narendra Modi in 2014, with a harmonizing approach admired efforts of Yogi Adityanath for bringing improvement in the power situation in UP.