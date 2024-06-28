Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar announces sops for farmers, women and youth in election year budget

MUMBAI: Deputy Chief Minster Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, on Friday announced several sops in the election year budget presented by him during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Given the setback suffered by the BJP-led Mahayuti in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Pawar announced sops for farmers, women and youth.

Taking a cue from Madhya Pradesh, he announced the Maji Ladki Bahin Yojana under which eligible women 21 to 60 years would get Rs 1,500 per month.

He also announced 'Pink E-Rickshaw' scheme for women which envisages provision of e-rickshaw for women.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Annapurna’ scheme envisages 3 free gas cylinders annually to a family of 5.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladaki Bahin Yojana’ would provide Rs 1,500 to women between the age group of 21 to 60 years.

Further, the finance minister announced that over two lakh female students belonging to other backward classes and economically weaker sections will get financial assistance from the state government. The scheme will be implemented from the academic year 2024-25.

Funds for women SHGs have been raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000.

Ajit Pawar said that a bonus of Rs 5,000 per hectare would be provided to all farmers for their cotton and soybean crops.

He said electricity bill dues of 44 lakh farmers will be waived.

The government has proposed to reduce the current tax on diesel from 24% to 21% in the areas coming under municipal corporation of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Besides, the current tax rate on petrol and diesel will be reduced so that petrol would get cheaper by 65 paise and diesel by Rs 2.07 paise in Mumbai metropolitan region.