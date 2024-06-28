Mainland Serow, vulnerable mammal species, sighted in Raimona National Park

“The discovery of Mainland Serow in Raimona National Park is good news for biodiversity conservation aspects, and we are thrilled by the finding. Our goal is to conserve this species and other wildlife extensively in the national park,” the Aranyak quoted Divisional Forest Officer Bhanu Sinha as saying. The population of Mainland Serow is widely distributed in the neighbouring Phibsoo Wildlife Sanctuary and Royal Manas National Park of Bhutan.

“We would extend our thanks to the national park authority for their collaborative efforts that led to the discovery of this beautiful species. Finding of this species is good news for the conservation world,” senior scientist with Aaranyak Dr M Firoz Ahmed said.

Dr Dipankar Lahkar, a senior conservationist with Aaranyak, said the animal was sighted at a lower elevation – 96 metres. “According to IUCN, it is found at an elevation of 200 to 300 metres. That way, it’s a new record. Also, the animal was sighted within a 1 km radius from the fringe villages,” Lahkar said.