New criminal laws to come into force on July 1, all police stations to hold special event

NEW DELHI: All 17,500 police stations in the country will hold a special event on July 1 involving women, youth, students, senior citizens and eminent personalities to apprise them the key features of the new criminal laws, which will come into force on that day, official sources said.

The new laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 -- will come into effect from July 1.

These laws are set to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

Sources said coinciding with commencement of these three criminal laws, an event will be held on July 1 by the officer-in-charge of each police station in all states and Union Territories highlighting the key features of the new criminal laws.

The programme at the police station or a suitable place will involve women, youth, students, senior citizens, retired police officers, eminent personalities and members of self-help groups, anganwadi centres and local peace committee and also educational institutions like schools, colleges etc, they said.

According to a data of the Police Organizations compiled by Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), there are over 17,500 police stations in the country.

All higher education institutions under the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as well as in the states and UTs will organise a day long activities on July 1 that will focus on group discussions, workshops, seminars on various provisions of new criminal laws, highlighting the major transformation intended to achieve the ends of justice with wide participation of students, faculties and other staff.

Zero FIR, registration of police complaints online, summons through electronic modes and mandatory videography of crime scenes of all heinous crimes are the key highlights of the three new criminal laws.

The Union home ministry is gearing up to roll out the three new criminal laws from next week with 40 lakh grassroots functionaries trained to ensure people are aware about the legislations and the impact these will have on everyone, particularly women and children, official sources said Wednesday.