Parliament should give message that government, Opposition together in raising students' issue: Rahul on NEET

"The youth are worried and they do not know what is going to happen. A message and assurance should go to the youth from Parliament that India's government and the opposition are together in raising the concerns of students," he said.

Gandhi said the INDIA bloc thinks this is the most important matter.

"I request the prime minister that since this is an issue concerning the youth, there should be a good and respectful discussion on the issue concerning the youth," he said, urging them to join the discussion.

He said the opposition members will hold the discussion respectfully.

The former Congress chief said during their meeting on Thursday, all opposition floor leaders unanimously felt that there should be a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament.

"I want to tell the students of the country that this is their issue and we all in the INDIA bloc feel that your issue is the most important as you are India's future" Gandhi said.