Policy switch to make full fighter jets in India

NEW DELHI: Not content with piecemeal Make in India initiatives in its defence procurement, the Union government has made a policy switch to buy as many as 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) only from a vendor who is ready to set up a manufactuting unit in India for the entire aircraft.

It also wants transfer of technology and full production in India in a joint venture with a local partner.

A new global tender incorporating these conditions is likely to be floated soon. The radical shift in policy is expected to delay the MRFA acquisition further. India has 31 squadrons of fighter jets as against the sanctioned strength of 42.

A large number of parts of fighter aircraft purchased earlier are already being manufactured in India under the offset obligations. This is the first time that the government will be insisting on manufacturing complete aircraft in India with technology transfer.