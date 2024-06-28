Tensions rise as ‘Save Manipur' rally counters Kuki-Zo's demand for UT

IMPHAL: Days after the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur held a rally in Churachandpur town demanding Union Territory status for their community, thousands from Meitei and other non-Kuki communities took to the streets of Imphal on Friday, opposing any division of the state.

The “Save Manipur Rally” was organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, a conglomerate of various civil society organisations.

Participants shouted slogans against illegal migration from neighbouring Myanmar, drug smuggling, militancy, and encroachment of forest lands.

They demanded the protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity and indigenous communities, the implementation of a National Register of Citizens, and the scrapping of all peace agreements with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups.