One year since Manipur violence, Meitei-Kuki couples forced to live apart, contemplate uncertain tomorrow

IMPHAL/CHURACHANDPUR: Monthly dates in Mizoram or maybe Assam if at all, single parenting and the constant fear of abandonment.

For Manipur's Meitei-Kuki couples forced to live apart in 'community' enclaves, this is how life has been since ethnic clashes broke out in the state last May.

As crisis continues in the polarised state, where the Meitis are concentrated in Imphal Valley and the Kukis have moved to the hills around, inter-tribe couples are facing the cruel brunt of a conflict that has claimed more than 200 lives and displaced many thousands since May 3, 2023.

If a mother gets to see her children maybe once a month, there is a father who hasn't seen his daughter since she was born.

And then there is the constant fear of family bonds being strained perhaps to breaking point with a wife wondering if her husband will abandon her and a couple contemplating what lies ahead for them as a unit.

The future stretches uncertain. Irene Haokip, for instance, is a Kuki who moved to Imphal after she got married.