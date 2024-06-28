Three new criminal laws roll out: NCRB sets up 36 support teams, call centres

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the rollout of three new criminal laws replacing the IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act from July 1, 2024, sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the NCRB has formed 36 support teams and call centres for states and UTs to ensure smooth implementation.

Sources said that to man these measures, 40 lakh grassroots workers and 5.65 lakh police, prison, forensic, judicial, and prosecution officials have been trained to create awareness about the new laws: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

They further informed that since the new laws emphasize the widespread use of new technology in investigation, trial, and court proceedings, the NCRB has made 23 functional modifications in the existing Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) application.