Unveiled on March 10, Jabalpur airport canopy caves in due to rains

The incident happened at around 11.30 am, just after the government official (possibly an income tax department official) had exited the car to go inside the airport.

According to the Jabalpur Airport director Rajiv Ratan Pandey, “The fabric canopy has been built in front of the new terminal building of the airport for decorative purposes. Continued heavy rains caused localised accumulation of rain water on a part of the fabric canopy, causing the collapse of the part of the canopy and enormous water to fall suddenly with heavy force on the car under it. It caused significant damage to the roof and windows of the car. A technical probe has been immediately ordered in the matter to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.”

The Congress’s state unit, however, alleged corruption in construction work. “MP has become a stronghold of corruption. Mr Yadav (the MP CM), is there any place left where the BJP hasn’t done corruption?”