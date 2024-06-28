Unveiled on March 10, Jabalpur airport canopy caves in due to rains

BHOPAL: Part of the tensile roof/fabric canopy in front of the expanded new terminal building of Dumna Airport in Jabalpur caved in on Thursday following heavy overnight rains. This prompted the opposition Congress to allege corruption and question the quality of construction work of building which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi just three months ago on March 10.
The mishap reportedly caused by accumulation of abnormally high volume of water, ultimately caused major damage to a government official’s car parked under the caved-in canopy. Fortunately, however, the government official and chauffeur had exited from the car, moments before the mishap damaged the major portion of the car.
The incident happened at around 11.30 am, just after the government official (possibly an income tax department official) had exited the car to go inside the airport.
According to the Jabalpur Airport director Rajiv Ratan Pandey, “The fabric canopy has been built in front of the new terminal building of the airport for decorative purposes. Continued heavy rains caused localised accumulation of rain water on a part of the fabric canopy, causing the collapse of the part of the canopy and enormous water to fall suddenly with heavy force on the car under it. It caused significant damage to the roof and windows of the car. A technical probe has been immediately ordered in the matter to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.”
The Congress’s state unit, however, alleged corruption in construction work. “MP has become a stronghold of corruption. Mr Yadav (the MP CM), is there any place left where the BJP hasn’t done corruption?”