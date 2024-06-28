Visakhapatnam Pakistani ISI espionage case: NIA raids 3 places in Gujarat, Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: Cracking down on suspects involved in the 2021 Visakhapatnam Pakistani ISI espionage case relating to leakage of classified defence information, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted extensive searches at three locations in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Officials in the agency said that the residences of the suspects, believed to have received money from Pakistan to spy on Indian defence establishments, were thoroughly searched by teams of sleuths at three locations in the two states.

They said that several incriminating materials, including mobile phones and documents, were seized during the searches.

“NIA investigations have revealed that Pakistani nationals had collaborated with the arrested accused in the espionage racket, in which sensitive/vital information pertaining to the Indian Navy was being leaked as part of a conspiracy to unleash terrorist violence in India,” a senior agency official said.