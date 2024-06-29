BJP to go solo in Haryana; contest all 90 seats alone, says Amit Shah

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the BJP will contest the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, due before October, independently under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He asserted that the party would return to power with a full majority for its third consecutive term.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers during a meeting of the party's extended state executive in Panchkula, Amit Shah emphasized that there should be no doubt that the BJP would have no tie-up for the state polls.

He criticized the Congress, accusing it of trying to present their defeat in the Lok Sabha elections as a victory through false propaganda.

"The BJP secured 5 per cent more votes in the last election than in the previous one. On the other hand, the BJP alone has won more seats than the total number of seats won by all INDIA Alliance parties," he said.

"After a long 60 years, for the first time, a leader has been elected as the Prime Minister for the third term. How can this be possible without the blessings of the people of India? As far as Haryana is concerned, although we lost a few seats by small margins, our vote share has increased by 5 per cent from 2014. This time too, we will not ally with anyone and will contest on our own and win. We must win in Haryana with a two-thirds majority,” he asserted.

Reflecting on the last decade, Shah stated, "In the last 10 years, we have transformed Haryana. It is only the BJP that worked for the entire state and not for a limited area. No one can say that during our government any goon had his sway. We have reformed law and order in Haryana, provided jobs transparently, and set an example of corruption-free governance.”

He took jabs at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Deepender Singh Hooda, referring to them as "Tara" and "Sitara," and declared that their influence would no longer hold sway in Haryana.

Shah emphasized that the foundation of BJP's victory lies in the party's principles, the hard work of its workers, and the public welfare work done by BJP governments. "The BJP has given Haryana a double-engine government for the last 10 years. We have provided homes, toilets, gas cylinders, water supply, and cash benefits to every farmer. Despite being a small state, Haryana contributes as much as 4% to the nation’s GDP. Today we can say with pride that Haryana made a significant contribution to elevating the nation from the rank of the 11th largest economy to the 5th. We have reached 95 per cent of the villages in Haryana with electricity and increased per capita income from ₹1.48 lakh to ₹3.62 lakh,” he noted.

He pointed out the increased financial support from the Modi government compared to the UPA government. "During the UPA government, Haryana was given ₹41,000 crore, and Modi increased it to ₹2.70 lakh crore. Our karyakartas need to raise this question to Hooda," he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Shah added, “When we joined the BJP in the eighties, we never saw a sign of the party forming a government. But we continued with an ideology, and today Modi has fulfilled all the goals we have been carrying with us for the last few decades.”

BJP leader Kiran Choudhary commented that Shah's address infused fresh zeal and enthusiasm among party workers.

In March this year, the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader, as the Chief Minister of Haryana.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, Chief Minister Saini, the party's co-in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were present during the second session of the meeting, which took place in the multipurpose hall of the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula. After the meeting, Mr. Shah also met state unit office-bearers.

Former Home Minister of Haryana Anil Vij said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah is a source of strength, and wherever he goes, he energizes the workers. With elections approaching, we must fight with full power, strength, and enthusiasm because Amit Shah is the Chanakya of today's politics. No one knows better how to fight a battle. The forces are ready, and now we must go to war and uproot the Congress from here."