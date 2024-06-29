Centre, state not in sync? Anupriya flags bias in job quota, UP govt says not true

UPPSC Reply

Rejecting the allegation that reserved vacancies were filled as un-reserved, the Commission made it clear that reserved seats were never converted into ‘un-reserved’ seats.

In case any reserved vacancy was not filled, it was carried forward to next year's recruitment exercise as a ‘reserved vacancy’ to be filled only by the candidates of SC/ST and OBC categories.

Instead of marking them ‘not found suitable,’ the grade of such candidates was marked and converted into marks as per the law of average. It was then mentioned in the mark sheet signed by both the members of the two-member interview panel and the technical consultants, as stated by the UPPSC in correspondence to the state government, which was forwarded to the Union Minister.

The UPPSC further added that it was not authorised to convert any vacancy into any other category if it was left vacant due to either few numbers of the candidates of the reserved category, or if the eligible candidate failed to score the minimum required score to get appointed.

“As per the government order, all such unfilled vacancies are carried forward to the next year’s quota for recruitment,” said the Commission.

The Commission also clarified that the entire recruitment process happened to be coding-based, wherein, no one on the interview panel was provided with the personal details like name, registration number, age, reservation category, and caste of the aspirants.

The minimum qualifying marks for such interviews is 40 percent for General, EWS and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and 35 percent for Scheduled Castes (SCs)/Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Chaturvedi’s letter to Anupriya Patel said that the state’s Higher Education Department also confirmed that it did not convert the reserved category posts to ‘unreserved’ ones if any candidate was not found eligible for those posts.