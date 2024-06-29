Delhi rains: Death toll rises to 11, bodies of four kids recovered from flooded areas

NEW DELHI: Two children, both aged around 9 years, died after drowning in a waterlogged underpass in north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Saturday, due to Friday's heavy rainfall thus soaring the death toll to 11.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) RK Singh said they received a call about the drowning of a 12-year-old boy near Siraspur underpass at 2.25 pm following which the police immediately rushed to the spot. At the same time, the Fire Brigade was also intimated which dispatched its rescue vehicles.

"On reaching the spot, it was seen that the underpass near metro was flooded with almost 2.5-3 feet of water. The fire brigade conducted a search operation and recovered the body of 2 young boys," the DCP said.

DFS Director Atul Garg said both the boys were immediately rushed to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital where doctors declared them as brought dead.

The police officer said as per preliminary inquiry, it looks it looks to be a case of suspected drowning while the boys were taking a bath. The police have initiated proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Apart from these two children, a 60-year-old man, who was riding a scooter, lost his life after he fell and drowned in a waterlogged underpass in southeast Delhi's Okhla area on Friday.