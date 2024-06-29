Delhi rains: Death toll rises to 11, bodies of four kids recovered from flooded areas

NEW DELHI: Two children, both aged around 9 years, died after drowning in a waterlogged underpass in north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Saturday, due to Friday's heavy rainfall thus soaring the death toll to 11.
Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) RK Singh said they received a call about the drowning of a 12-year-old boy near Siraspur underpass at 2.25 pm following which the police immediately rushed to the spot. At the same time, the Fire Brigade was also intimated which dispatched its rescue vehicles.
"On reaching the spot, it was seen that the underpass near metro was flooded with almost 2.5-3 feet of water. The fire brigade conducted a search operation and recovered the body of 2 young boys," the DCP said.
DFS Director Atul Garg said both the boys were immediately rushed to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital where doctors declared them as brought dead.
The police officer said as per preliminary inquiry, it looks it looks to be a case of suspected drowning while the boys were taking a bath. The police have initiated proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Apart from these two children, a 60-year-old man, who was riding a scooter, lost his life after he fell and drowned in a waterlogged underpass in southeast Delhi's Okhla area on Friday.
DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said they received a PCR call around 6.23 am on Friday regarding a man drowned in Okhla underpass after which the police along with emergency officer reached the spot and found one unconscious person namely Digvijay Kumar Chaudhary, a resident of Badarpur.
"The man was riding one two-wheeler. His body was removed from the water and sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared dead," Deo said.
In southwest Delhi, after a nearly 24-hour-long operation, the rescue agencies managed to pull out the bodies of three labourers who were trapped under a massive rubble of a collapsed under-construction structure in Vasant Vihar area.
The three labourers - Santosh Yadav (19), Santosh (19) and Daya Ram (45) - were trapped in a mud slush caused due to heavy rains.
"It was an under-construction site in Vasant Vihar where some labourers were sleeping and the ground caved in due to the heavy rainfall," an officer told this newspaper.
He informed that initially divers were sent to enter the muddy area but that attempt did not work out. Parallely, teams of police, NDRF, DDMA, and civic agencies also reached the spot to assist in the rescue operation.
A massive operation was then initiated to fish out their bodies, starting from the early hours of Friday till Saturday morning. The bodies were then taken to Safdarjung Hospital.
When asked why the operation took so much time, DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena told TNIE that the rescue agencies used machines to drain the water out from the pit but the slush was way too thick which was repeatedly getting stuck in the machine pipes.
The NDRF also used cranes to clear the debris and water was continously pumped out of the foundation pit to recover the bodies.
The heavy overnight rains unleashed fury over the residents of the national capital as at least 11 lives in total were lost in separate incidents, including the death of four kids aged between eight to ten years.
The first death was reported from the Indira Gandhi International Airport where a 45-year-old cab driver died after a canopy fell over his parked car. Around the same time at 5.30 am, the Delhi Fire Service received information about three labourers trapped in the Vasant Vihar area of southwest Delhi. Their bodies were retrieved today after 24 hours.
Even yesterday in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, two children aged 8 and 10 years tragically lost their lives after they drowned in a pool of rainwater around 5 pm on Friday.
DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said that rainwater had collected in a ditch in the Khadar area at a water depth of about 5 feet near 5th Pushta, New Usmanpur. "Both boys went for a swim in the pool and drowned as the water was deep. Their bodies were fished out and shifted to JPC Hospital where they were declared dead," the DCP said.
Another death was reported from the Rohini area where a 39-year-old man was electrocuted while on his way to work after coming in contact with electricity wire on a waterlogged road. DCP Rohini GS Sidhu informed that they have registered a case in the matter for death by negligence.
The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL), which supplies electricity in the area, said the electrocution was caused by a faulty internal wiring issue at a private shop, which caused current to flow through the shop’s tin shed and metal poles.
In northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, a labourer working in Azadpur Mandi drowned while he was desperately trying to save himself when he got stuck in a waterlogged underpass. He tried to swim to reach the roadside but midway lost balance and drowned.